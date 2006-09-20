The New York Sun

Join
National

Saddam’s Judge Called Too Lax, Is Replaced

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BAGHDAD, Iraq — The chief judge in Saddam Hussein’s genocide trial was replaced yesterday amid complaints from Shiite and Kurdish officials that he was too easy on the deposed Iraqi leader.

It was the second time that a chief judge was changed while Saddam was on trial; in each case, accusations were made that Saddam was allowed too much leeway in court. Abdullah al-Amiri was replaced on the five-member panel by his deputy, Mohammed al-Uraibiy, a court official said. The new chief judge is a Shiite Arab, as is Mr. Amiri.

The Iraqi High Tribunal, which is the country’s supreme court, sought the change, and Prime Minister al-Maliki approved it, a government official said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use