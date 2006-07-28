Saddam’s Trial Is Adjourned
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Lawyers gave their closing arguments yesterday for the last two defendants in Saddam Hussein’s trial, and the chief judge adjourned the proceedings until mid-October, when the ex-president and two top lieutenants could be sentenced to death.