Sharon’s Condition Deteriorates

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Sharon’s condition has deteriorated, according to the hospital where he is being treated.

A new scan showed a deterioration in his brain function, his urine output has decreased significantly, and a chest scan showed that he has a new infection in his lungs, a spokeswoman for the Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Anat Dolev, said.

Ms. Dolev would not say whether Mr. Sharon’s life was in danger but said doctors were treating him with broadspectrum antibiotics and steroids.

Mr. Sharon, 78, has been in a coma since suffering a massive stroke January 4.

