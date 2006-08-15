Sharon’s Condition Deteriorates

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Sharon’s condition has deteriorated, according to the hospital where he is being treated.

A new scan showed a deterioration in his brain function, his urine output has decreased significantly, and a chest scan showed that he has a new infection in his lungs, a spokeswoman for the Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Anat Dolev, said.

Ms. Dolev would not say whether Mr. Sharon’s life was in danger but said doctors were treating him with broadspectrum antibiotics and steroids.

Mr. Sharon, 78, has been in a coma since suffering a massive stroke January 4.