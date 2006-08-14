Sharon’s Condition Deteriorates Further

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ariel Sharon’s condition has deteriorated, according to the hospital where the ailing former Israeli prime minister is being treated. Anat Dolev, spokeswoman for the Chaim Sheba Medical Center, wouldn’t say whether Sharon’s life was in danger.

A new scan showed a deterioration in his brain function, his urine output has decreased significantly and a chest scan showed that he had a new infection, Dolev said.

Sharon, 78, has been in a coma since suffering a massive stroke Jan. 4. He underwent several extensive brain surgeries to stop cerebral hemorrhaging, in addition to more minor procedures.

After spending months in the hospital where he was initially treated, Sharon was transferred to the long-term care facility at Sheba hospital in May.

Sharon was rushed into intensive care July 26 to undergo dialysis because his kidneys were failing. Hospital officials said they also noticed changes in his brain membrane.

In December, Sharon had a small stroke. He was put on blood thinners and then suffered the severe brain hemorrhage in January.