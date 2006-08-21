A Simple Barber Is Also a Fighter For Hezbollah

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SRIFA, Lebanon — If you ignored the plastic bag filled with hand grenades on the floor of the salon and just listened to the easy patter of his conversation, he could have passed for a barber anywhere in the world.

However, during five weeks of war against Israel, the barber of Srifa — a village in southern Lebanon — was anything but ordinary, serving as a fighter with Hezbollah as well as a barber.

It was an exhausting time, he said on Saturday, as he slapped shaving cream onto the face of a regular in Srifa, one of the areas most heavily damaged by the Israeli bombardment.

He said that, every few hours, as the fighters were taking a break, he would put down his rifle and grenade launcher to trim the beards of his fellow guerrillas.

For them, it was a way of passing the time and unwinding. At such moments, he would try to forget that they were comrades with whom he had just fought on the battlefield and treat them instead as normal customers.

“To be a professional barber, you need to be good at banter and keep up the jokes,” he said. “They would say, ‘I want my beard to look nice before I become a martyr,’ and I would always reply, ‘Yes, you can’t go to your death with a scruffy beard.'”

Entertainment on the battlefield was in short supply, and the 30-year-old barber’s popularity was increased by his battery-powered cassette player and the large collection of tapes that he played as he tended his clients.

The tapes on the floor of his salon included “The Best of the Pogues,” but he insisted that most Hezbollah fighters preferred to listen to Koranic verses and the speeches of their leader, Hassan Nasrallah.