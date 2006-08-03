Taliban Attacks Danish Camp

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Taliban insurgents attacked a Danish camp in southern Afghanistan Wednesday, seriously wounding one soldier in the third assault on Denmark’s contingent since it deployed to the volatile region last week.

A Taliban ambush in the same province Tuesday killed three British soldiers and seriously wounded a fourth. They were the first NATO deaths since the alliance assumed military control of southern Afghanistan from a American-led coalition Monday.