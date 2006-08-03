The New York Sun

Taliban Attacks Danish Camp

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Taliban insurgents attacked a Danish camp in southern Afghanistan Wednesday, seriously wounding one soldier in the third assault on Denmark’s contingent since it deployed to the volatile region last week.

A Taliban ambush in the same province Tuesday killed three British soldiers and seriously wounded a fourth. They were the first NATO deaths since the alliance assumed military control of southern Afghanistan from a American-led coalition Monday.

