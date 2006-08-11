U.N. Security Council Adopts Resolution to End Fighting Between Israel and Hezbollah

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Friday that calls for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, and authorizes the deployment of 15,000 U.N. peacekeepers to help Lebanese troops take control of south Lebanon as Israel withdraws.

The draft, adopted unanimously, is the first significant council response to the crisis and offers the best chance yet for peace after more than four weeks of war in the Middle East.