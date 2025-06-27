The Mercedes-AMG GT XX boasts 1,341 horsepower, three motors, and is capable of exceeding 223 miles a hour — but will anyone buy it?

It’s a tough moment to unveil a new electric car. The Trump administration is slashing EV subsidies, customer demand is decreasing, and new models depreciate faster than they drive. And this isn’t because they’re bad cars; many models are superb.

Take Audi’s RS e-tron GT. It’s a beautiful, fast sports sedan with better looks than most sports cars, yet the practicality and comfort of a classic German sedan. It may be the automaker’s best model. It doesn’t sell. And that’s not surprising.

2025 Audi RS e-tron GT. Courtesy of Audi

The e-tron GT seems incredible today, but prospective customers have to ask themselves, will it still be modern in five years? And what about the repair costs associated with battery replacements? Perhaps most importantly, if you are in the market for a fast, $100K+ sedan, why would you choose an EV instead of a car with a great-sounding internal combustion engine? For example, Audi’s own RS6 sports wagon.

All of this combines to make it one of the fastest-depreciating cars on the market, losing an average of around 30 percent in its first year and up to 60 percent by its third year. The Lucid Air depreciates at a similar lick, as does the Porsche Taycan, and the Tesla Model S Plaid doesn’t fare much better.

Mercedes AMG GT XX. Courtesy of Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG GT XX. Courtesy of Mercedes AMG

And so, in this cooling market for premium EV sedans — particularly with a performance angle — Mercedes-AMG has made the quixotic decision to unveil a new one. This is a concept, and the production variant will likely tone down the looks. However, expect AMG’s first all-electric car to be the fastest, most expensive, and fastest depreciating electric sports sedan ever made.

It will replace the existing AMG GT 63 4-Door — a V8-powered sports sedan renowned for its driving prowess and low sales — and this will likely drive and sell even worse. Gone is the rumbly Mercedes V8, and in its place will be a new performance-focused EV platform, the AMG.EA.

The platform will be unique to AMG — a blessing given the poor reviews for Mercedes’ existing EQ electric line — and will mate a new high-performance battery paired with three axial flux motors produced by Yasa. AMG will utilize this platform across a series of models, including an SUV, and the top-end GT sedan version will produce more than 1,341 combined horsepower, sent to all four wheels, with a top speed exceeding 223 miles an hour.

Mercedes AMG GT XX. Courtesy of Mercedes AMG

The “high performance” nature refers to the battery’s lighter weight and rapid heat dissipation, but also its charge times, capable of accepting more than 850 kW. However, until there’s a widespread fast-charging infrastructure, such charging benefits will remain theoretical.

What sets the AMG apart is its looks, but not in a good way. Whereas all its competitors are handsome, this concept is not. The side profile shares the same swoopy four-door coupe lines of the Taycan and e-tron, but the ends are more controversial.

The stylish diffuser can’t offset the tacky dot-matrix logo screen, boring round tail lights — reminiscent of the Hennessey Venom GT — or the absence of a rear window; and the fish-like front is unredeemable. The grill is low, large, and wide, outlined with running lights, and the long vertical headlights are placed far above and behind it, giving the car a rather unpleasant long face. The front alludes to Mercedes’ C111 concept supercars of the 1960s and 70s — the GT XX shares their famous orange paint and black hood — but it doesn’t work. I’ve omitted to mention the “luminescent paint segments” on the side skirts, but one can only hope these fail crash safety tests.

Mercedes C111 Concept. Courtesy of Mercedes

Mercedes AMG GT XX. Courtesy of Mercedes AMG

The interior features black leather, red lighting, extensive carbon fiber, and an F1-inspired steering wheel, but expect little from it to make it into production. Expect the only carryovers to be the 14-inch infotainment screen and 10.25-inch attached digital instrument cluster.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t committed to when this model will go into production, nor has it specified its price or estimated range. However, AMG models using this platform will be in dealerships by the end of next year, and expect the production version of this car, with these specs, to be priced close to $200K.

Who will buy this car? If its competitors are anything to go by, the sales figures will round down to “nobody.”