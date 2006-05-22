Edwards Says Run Will Depend On Wife’s Health

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – Senator Edwards, the 2004 Democratic nominee for vice president, says he will not seek the presidency in 2008 if his wife’s health worsens.

“She’s doing great. All the tests are good, and they’re very encouraging,” said the former North Carolina senator whose wife, Elizabeth, has been treated for breast cancer.

“But we have young children, Emma Claire and Jack, and the health of Elizabeth and how my family’s doing would have to be at the front of anything,” he said in an interview broadcast yesterday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Edwards said another factor would be the status of the anti-poverty initiative he has undertaken since leaving the Senate.

“I think I have to see where we are in this work that I’m doing on poverty, how I think I can best advance that, and also just where the country is and what I think the country needs,” he said.