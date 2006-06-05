Gore: I Will Not Run, I Will Not Serve

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – Al Gore, the Democrats’ nominee for the White House in 2000, says he has all but ruled out running for president in 2008, saying the best use of his time is to educate people about global warming.

“I haven’t made a Sherman statement, but that’s not an effort to hold the door open. It’s more the internal shifting of gears,” said Mr. Gore, referring to Civil War-era general William Tecumseh Sherman. “I can’t imagine any circumstances in which I would become a candidate again. I’ve found other ways to serve. I’m enjoying them.”

Mr. Gore referred to Sherman’s famous words upon retiring from the Army in 1884, which put to rest talk of a presidential run: “If nominated I will not run; if elected I will not serve.”

Mr. Gore, in an interview broadcast yesterday on ABC’s “This Week,” stopped short of issuing such an equivocal statement. But he said his time is best spent educating people on heat-trapping gases raising the Earth’s surface temperature. He’s promoting “An Inconvenient Truth,” a film that chronicles his intricate slide shows on global warming.