Official: Voter Clothes Should Not Matter

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wearing campaign buttons or a T-shirt with candidates’ names at a polling place is not grounds for preventing anyone from voting, the Pennsylvania Department of State said.

What a person wears should not matter as long as a voter does not try to campaign in the polling place, the state elections commissioner, Chet Harhut, said in a memo sent last week to county elections officials.

“Of primary concern is that no duly registered person be turned away at the polls,” Mr. Harhut said.