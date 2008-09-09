The New York Sun

Official: Voter Clothes Should Not Matter

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wearing campaign buttons or a T-shirt with candidates’ names at a polling place is not grounds for preventing anyone from voting, the Pennsylvania Department of State said.

What a person wears should not matter as long as a voter does not try to campaign in the polling place, the state elections commissioner, Chet Harhut, said in a memo sent last week to county elections officials.

“Of primary concern is that no duly registered person be turned away at the polls,” Mr. Harhut said.

