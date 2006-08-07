Sheehan Resumes Crawford Vigil

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CRAWFORD, Texas — A year after her first protest against the war in Iraq attracted thousands of people, Cindy Sheehan resumed her vigil in President Bush’s adopted hometown yesterday — this time on land she helped buy for the peace movement.

“Last summer, we made a commitment to be here every time George Bush was supposed to be on vacation because he never met with me last summer,” she said.

About 50 demonstrators attended the interfaith service on the 5 acres the group recently bought with insurance money that Ms. Sheehan received after her son Casey died in Iraq in 2004.