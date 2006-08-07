The New York Sun

Join
National

Sheehan Resumes Crawford Vigil

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANGELA K. BROWN
ANGELA K. BROWN

CRAWFORD, Texas — A year after her first protest against the war in Iraq attracted thousands of people, Cindy Sheehan resumed her vigil in President Bush’s adopted hometown yesterday — this time on land she helped buy for the peace movement.

“Last summer, we made a commitment to be here every time George Bush was supposed to be on vacation because he never met with me last summer,” she said.

About 50 demonstrators attended the interfaith service on the 5 acres the group recently bought with insurance money that Ms. Sheehan received after her son Casey died in Iraq in 2004.

ANGELA K. BROWN
ANGELA K. BROWN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use