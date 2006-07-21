Anti-Wal-Mart Law Endangered By Maryland Ruling

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A ruling in Maryland that invalidated a state law designed to force Wal-Mart to pay for a portion of its employees’ medical costs could pose a problem for a similar law in New York.

In March, the City Council overrode Mayor Bloomberg’s veto and enacted a law to force grocery stores that are at least 10,000 square feet to subsidize medical costs of employees.

Mr. Bloomberg has said the law violated the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act that prohibits cities from requiring private employees to provide health care plans.

While the law was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, Mr. Bloomberg has not implemented it. Yesterday, city officials said the Maryland ruling only bolstered that decision.

“We have publicly indicated that we believe the law is invalid, and we will not implement it, have no plans to do so and no need to do so,” the first assistant corporation counsel at the city’s law department, Jeffrey Friedlander, said in a statement. “The Maryland decision supports our position.”

A spokeswoman for the City Council speaker, Christine Quinn, who introduced the Health Care Security Act, said the council has no immediate plans to draft new legislation in response to the Maryland ruling or to sue the city to get its law enforced.

“While we are disappointed in the Maryland court’s ruling, we remain optimistic that an appeal of this decision will result in a new ruling,” the spokeswoman, Maria Alvarado, said. “We also remained focused on the case currently being argued in Suffolk.”

The city law is one of several similar laws that take aim at Wal-Mart across the country. And a ripple of lawsuits challenging those laws is in motion.

The city law was passed and then amended after mid-sized markets like C-Town and the Associated complained that the added expense would financially crush them.

The ruling in Maryland, which came from a U.S. district court judge, Frederick Motz, was a blow to the groups leading the fight against Wal-Mart. Mr. Motz cited the ERISA. Maryland legislators were quoted as saying the ruling was a “minor setback” and could be addressed with new legislation.

Mr. Bloomberg has said he wants to increase access to health insurance, but that mandating it in this fashion is not the right approach.