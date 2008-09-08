Archway in DUMBO Reopens Today

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

An archway underneath the Manhattan Bridge in DUMBO will be reopened today, adding additional public space to the changing face of the Brooklyn waterfront.

The Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the area, will open the archway where Water Street bisects the bridge, adding a new passageway connecting the northern and southern sections of DUMBO.

“Now that DUMBO has become a residential and office space neighborhood rather than a manufacturing neighborhood, people in DUMBO want beautiful open space,” a local City Council member, David Yassky, who will be present at today’s ribbon cutting, said. “We have been pushing for the Department of Transportation to open up this space for a while.” The space had previously been blocked off.