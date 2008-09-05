At $869 a Pair, Shea Seats Sell Briskly

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As a season-ticket holder, Darrell Buono spent 13 years rooting for the New York Mets in blue, loge-level seats at Shea Stadium. So he bought them.

The seats cost $869 for a pair and will have a place of honor in Mr. Buono’s basement in New Hyde Park when they are shipped, sometime after the last game is played at Shea this fall and the Mets begin dismantling the stadium.

“My wife kind of gave me a strange look when I told her I was doing it,” Mr. Buono admitted. “But she was okay with it.”

The Mets and the Yankees each are finishing final seasons in their current stadiums and will open 2009 in new ballparks. Before they move in to their new homes, memorabilia buffs expect them to strip down the ballparks and auction off anything that will sell.

The Yankees say there will be a sale but haven’t released the details yet, and so far the Mets have only put seats on the market. But some think that everything from lockers to strips of sod may go on the market by the time the teams begin taking down the stadiums.

New York City will reap the bulk of the profits, because it owns the ballparks.

“This is a cash grab,” Richard Aurigemma, a collector who owns more than 100 seats from different stadiums and also sells ballpark seats through a Web site, said. “They’ll sell anything and everything.”

The $869 price tag for Mets seats is a reference to the two years the team won the World Series, 1986 and 1969. Yankees seats will no doubt be pricier, Mr. Aurigemma, who suggested $1,923 a pair to celebrate the year Yankee Stadium opened, said.

Other teams have held memorabilia sales in recent years as they have moved into new parks. Tiger Stadium seats in Detroit sold for $279 a pair last year. St. Louis Cardinals fans spent nearly $1 million in 2005 to buy pieces of Busch Stadium after it closed, including the locker used by star slugger Albert Pujols (about $20,000) and a clubhouse urinal that fetched more than $2,000.

The Mets put 16,000 pairs of seats up for sale on the team’s Web site August 25 after a pre-sale for season-ticket holders.