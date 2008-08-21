‘Bait’ Car in the Bronx Nets 3 Arrests

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York City prosecutors planted a car loaded with electronics as bait in a Bronx neighborhood where a recent rash of break-ins occurred and caught three people breaking into the vehicle.

Prosecutors say auto crime police surveillance teams spotted three men breaking into the car with a rock last week and stealing a laptop computer, global positioning system, and cell phone.

The suspects have been charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and auto stripping. Police also arrested a fourth suspect on charges of breaking into a van nearby owned by Catholic Charities.

District Attorney Robert Johnson says the operation took place on a section of Southern Boulevard that intersects the Fordham University Campus and the Bronx Botanical Garden.