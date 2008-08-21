The New York Sun

‘Bait’ Car in the Bronx Nets 3 Arrests

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York City prosecutors planted a car loaded with electronics as bait in a Bronx neighborhood where a recent rash of break-ins occurred and caught three people breaking into the vehicle.

Prosecutors say auto crime police surveillance teams spotted three men breaking into the car with a rock last week and stealing a laptop computer, global positioning system, and cell phone.

The suspects have been charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and auto stripping. Police also arrested a fourth suspect on charges of breaking into a van nearby owned by Catholic Charities.

District Attorney Robert Johnson says the operation took place on a section of Southern Boulevard that intersects the Fordham University Campus and the Bronx Botanical Garden.

