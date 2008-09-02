Judge Rejects Challenge to N.Y. Recognition of Gay Rites

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Bronx judge has thrown out the first direct legal challenge to Governor Paterson’s move to recognize out-of-state gay marriages.

In a ruling today, a state Supreme Court Judge, Lucy Billings, said the policy is a “permissible, if not mandated, step toward the objective of equality” for gays. Her finding comes as thousands of gay New Yorkers are expected to take advantage of a new Massachusetts law letting them wed there.

Mr. Paterson’s counsel told state agencies in May that a recent appellate court ruling required them to recognize gay marriages legally performed elsewhere.

An Arizona-based Christian legal group, the Alliance Defense Fund, filed a lawsuit saying the issue should be decided by the state Legislature, not the governor.

The alliance and Mr. Paterson’s office had no immediate response to the ruling.