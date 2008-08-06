The New York Sun

New East Side Whole Foods To Open in 2012

The World Wide Group, which earlier this summer reached a multibillion-dollar agreement with the city to build two new schools in Manhattan and a 59-story mixed-use tower at 250 E. 57th St., said yesterday that it had secured Whole Foods Market as its anchor tenant. Located at 57th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan, the Whole Foods store is scheduled to open in 2012 and will occupy 47,000 square feet out of a total of 170,000 square feet being developed by World Wide.

The new Whole Foods store will be the city’s sixth outlet.

