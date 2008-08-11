State Missing Portraits of 15 Governors

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — Where’s Enos? Where’s George, for that matter. And remember John Dix, either of them?

All — Enos Throop, George Pataki, and one of the John Dixes — are former New York chief executives whose portraits aren’t in the Capitol’s Hall of Governors.

This week, visitors to the Capitol will see for the first time the portrait of Governor Yates, who was New York’s seventh governor and served from 1823 to 1824.

His portrait is on loan from the Schenectady County Historical Society, the commissioner of the state Office of General Services, John Egan, said. The OGS is on a hunt for portraits of 15 ex-governors, including: