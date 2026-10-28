Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
One thing is for sure: Kim Jong-un is not going to talk to Trump about giving up his nukes even if he does agree to another summit.
Published:
Updated:
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is strengthening his forces above the North-South Korean line, increasing the threat against both South Korea and its American ally in the wake of his quick visit to China last weekend.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is strengthening his forces above the North-South Korean line, increasing the threat against both South Korea and its American ally in the wake of his quick visit to China last weekend.
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