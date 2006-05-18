Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘It Begins in First Grade’

Thanks to Sandra Priest Rose for her thoughtful article on reading reform, which I saw in The New York Sun [“It Begins in First Grade,” Opinion, May 11, 2006].

As long as public education remains in the hands of government and self-serving unions, it’s going to be impossible to remedy this situation.

I believe that it will take ideas from forward-looking, influential thinkers such as Bill Gates, whom she mentions in her article, to find a way for private entities to take the public-education bull by the horns and ensure that our educational system teach the fundamentals of math, language, and culture.

If we could even approach the level of education that we had 100 years ago, our country would have nothing to fear during the next.

JEROME KAISER

Long Island City, N.Y.

‘Greed in Disguise’

Mark Lanier’s article stating corporate America’s support for tort reform represents corporate greed in disguise is hypocritical. Everyone wants safer products and less human error; even greedy corporations and even trial lawyers [“Greed in Disguise,” Opinion, May 11, 2006].

The current tort system is a travesty. Victims are the last to benefit: Trial lawyers, insurance companies, lobbyists and politicians are first in line at the feeding trough. The American public is forced to pour billions of dollars into a broken system.

Surely, a more cost effective system could be developed that compensates victims and punishes dangerous corporate behavior. Greed in disguise, indeed. No other country has a system this bad.

JAMES A. GRIFO, M.D.

Manhattan

‘West 8th Street Slows Down’

Wistfully, I just read your West Eighth Street piece [“Once Bustling, West 8th Street Slows Down,” Gary Shapiro, New York, May 12, 2006].

It rekindled memories of my early career days (1970s), living in and loving the Village. But my point in writing is to say what a pleasure it is to read a genuine New York City newspaper. Thanks.

RAY HULL

Rensselaer, N.Y.