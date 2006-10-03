Letters to the Editor

The New York Sun

‘Reading Scores Rise For City’s Eight-Graders’

In an article about the city’s results on the state’s English Language Arts exam [New York, “Reading Scores Rise For City’s Eight-Graders,” September 22, 2006], The New York Sun reported that more students probably would have been sent to summer school if the state had sent the city scores, rather than approximated “cut scores,” in June.

When the chancellor announced the results last week, he said the scores showed preliminarily that more children would have attended summer school, but further analysis of the ELA results showed that 339 fewer fifth-graders would have attended summer school based on their reading performance.

Nothing would have changed at grades three and seven, and the chancellor’s promotion policy does not apply to grades four, six, and eight.

JULIA LEVY
Director of Communications
Department of Education
New York City
New York, N.Y.

