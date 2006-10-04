Letters to the Editor

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Bloomberg’s Opportunity’

So the Republicans decided not to return to New York City [“Bloomberg’s Opportunity,” Editorial, September 25, 2006]. Could it be that after their last convention here they might feel unwelcome?

In case a reminder is needed: shortly after 9/11 the Republican party, in a support for New York made the decision to convene here. Not only did most of the local politicians not praise them for decision but when they finally arrived three years later they were the subject of highly negative demonstrations and again the local politicians were silent.

New York liberals seem to be part of that mythic class of beasts who actually bite the hand that feeds them.

JOSEPH JESSEN
New York, N.Y.

Letter to the editor

I first read your paper, the Sun, when I moved into a new apartment. I immediately decided that it was the paper for me. It has all the news, and the art section is great, but most of all, it can be read and pretty well covered at breakfast time. Also, the articles in the Sun are very well written.

I am Howard Dean’s mother, and when Howard comes to visit, which is about every two weeks, he reads it too.

ANDREE DEAN

