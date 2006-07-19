Out & About

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LINCOLN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

There weren’t any bikinis but the poolside scene was hopping last week at Lincoln Center. Young and young-atheart lovers gathered around the reflecting pool near midnight, giddy with the creative energy buzzing around the performing arts complex. Some had seen American Ballet Theatre’s “Romeo and Juliet,” others had danced in the aisles during a concert by Goran Bregovic, and yet others had danced outside on the Midsummer Night Swing stage. And then it was time to party (and cuddle) at “A Taste of Summer,” a post-performance fund-raising event that featured dozens of local chefs serving dishes around the perimeter of the pool. The executive chef of Butter, Alexandra Guarnaschelli, prepared wild salmon with fava beans and basil. Ouest’s owner-chef, Tom Valenti, served crème fraiche panna cotta with Hudson Valley strawberry coulis. “For me, Lincoln Center is the cultural epicenter of the planet. It’s got ballet, music, singing — everything,” Mr. Valenti said. And on this night, it had the best party, too.

BROOKLYN BOTANIC GARDEN

Forget the yuppies on the Great Lawn with their gingham blankets and baskets stuffed with overpriced prepared foods. The standard bearers of stylish picnicking are the members of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s New Leaders Circle. The group’s annual summer picnic began with low-to-theground tables covered in pink cloths. Seating was classed up with lots of cushions. And perhaps most delightful, the dinner buffet offered so many choices: sandwiches, Mediterranean salads, fried chicken, Tandoori chicken, salmon, beef, and pork. The options continued with dessert: brownies, lemon bars, caramel bars, gingerbread squares, and chocolate chip cookies. But the most impressive aspect of the event was the sense of community at the picnic table and afterward on the dance floor: This is an energized, young, and diverse group. And it has just as many people who grew up in the garden and have treasured it as long as they can remember as it has Brooklyn newcomers who are only just discovering this 52-acre complex that is so close to the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, and the flagship branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. It seems a sure thing they’ll be back to picnic there again, perhaps with children in tow.

