This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

These days, the New Yorkers who haven’t fled for the beach, golf course, or tennis courts are keeping their minds on business. For fashion ex ecutives, such as Bill Blass’s Michael Groveman, Michael Rosenthal, and Katie Schuller Bleakie, that means selling the fall collections. And so Bill Blass New York held a runway show and party Tuesday night in the beautiful Allen Room of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Fashion parties are visually stimulating from the models who strut down the run way to the attendees who pay extra atten tion to their outfits. It can be jarring that the most anticipated part of such an event — the runway show — lasts such a short time. In mere seconds, the models were charged with conveying the mood and de sign ideas of the designer, in this case, the designer director for Bill Blass New York José Solís.

And on this particular night, those mod els looked awfully warm. That is, the show took place on one of the hottest days of summer so far. So it was comical — and at times painful — to watch the models ar rive all bundled up in cashmere cardigans wool dresses, and fur trims. Who could possibly imagine going near the stuff when it was close to 100 degrees out? But New Yorkers know: Soon enough, the weather will turn.

agordon@nysun.com