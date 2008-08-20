American Men’s Volleyball Team Heads to Semifinals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — The U.S. men’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat Serbia in five sets and remain undefeated in Beijing.

The 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory today propels the America into the semifinal round against Russia.

The American team overcame tragedy to win all five of its matches in preliminary pool play. Serbia went 2-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.