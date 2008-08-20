The New York Sun

Join
National

American Men’s Volleyball Team Heads to Semifinals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — The U.S. men’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat Serbia in five sets and remain undefeated in Beijing.

The 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory today propels the America into the semifinal round against Russia.

The American team overcame tragedy to win all five of its matches in preliminary pool play. Serbia went 2-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use