Smoltz, Francoeur Spoil Lima’s Debut As Braves Top Mets

John Smoltz (2-2) showed no signs of being bothered by pitching on three days’ rest, giving up just three hits in six strong innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 13-3 yesterday and avoid a weekend sweep.

“We had to win this game and I had to be at the top of my game,” Smoltz said.

He was – even at the plate. He had two RBI and scored after leading off the seventh with a double.

Jeff Francoeur hit a three-run homer and Brian Jordan added solo drive for Atlanta, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

It was a much-needed victory for Atlanta, which dropped nine games out of first place after Saturday’s loss to the Mets. In the first two games of the series, the Braves lost after squandering late-inning leads. There was no chance of that yesterday, especially with Smoltz cruising and Francoeur’s sixth-inning drive off reliever Bartolome Fortunato. Francoeur also scored after tripling in the fifth and drove in a run with a bases-loaded single in the seventh.

Smoltz struck out eight, including the 2,600th strikeout of his career, and walked two.

Carlos Beltran hit a solo home run for the Mets who had a four-game winning streak stopped. It was Beltran’s third straight game with a homer.

Atlanta took the lead in the second inning on a play that saw both New York catcher Paul Lo Duca and Cox get ejected.With runners on first and third and one out, Smoltz hit a tapper in front of the plate against Jose Lima (0-1). Lo Duca fielded the ball with his right hand and lunged back in an attempt to tag Atlanta’s Brian McCann. Plate umpire Angel Hernandez called McCann safe, and Lo Duca slammed the ball to the infield grass while arguing.

Hernandez immediately ejected Lo Duca. Cox got tossed for arguing after Smoltz wasn’t allowed to take second.

After the game, both Lima and Lo Duca said that Hernandez told them he was calling pitches farther off the plate strikes for Smoltz, but not for Lima.

“When the umpire said ‘I’m going to give you a couple of inches off the plate, but I’m not going to give you 4-5 inches because you’re not John Smoltz,’ I’m trying to protect my pitcher,” Lo Duca said.

Fortunato, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, lasted just 1 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up eight earned runs and six hits.

Lima, who was called up from Norfolk before the game, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. He also hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and balked.