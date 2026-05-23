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The New York Sun
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U.K. Police Say Probe Into Former Prince Andrew Includes Potential Sex Crimes

Authorities say they are interested in hearing from a woman whom Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sent to the United Kingdom in 2010 for a sexual encounter with the disgraced prince.

Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after attending the Easter Matins Service on April 20, 2025.
Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after attending the Easter Matins Service on April 20, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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