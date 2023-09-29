Where in the World Is Theodore Roosevelt?

At the time of its removal from New York, the city said the famous statue’s relocation would allow it to be ‘appropriately contextualized,’ but now the North Dakota library says it has no plans to display it publicly upon opening.

It sounds straight out of the “Night at the Museum” movie: a statue of Theodore Roosevelt packed up, shipped off, and put into indefinite storage. Yet that’s exactly what happened to the famous New York American Museum of Natural History statue of America’s 26th president, which now resides in “a safe and secure location in North Dakota,” according to its custodians.

The bronze sculpture — which depicts Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American and Black man walking next to him — was removed in January 2022 after months of controversy following the murder of George Floyd. At the time, many called for its removal, arguing that it was symbolic of systemic racism, while others — including The New York Sun editorial board — argued taking it down was a loss to liberalism, the American spirit, and history.

The statue is on long-term loan to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, set to open on July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th birthday — at North Dakota’s Badlands, an area the president credited as foundational to his life and presidency. At the time of its removal from New York, city representatives said the statute’s relocation would allow it to be “appropriately contextualized,” but now the North Dakota library says it has no plans to display it publicly upon opening.

Advertisement

“At this time, there are no plans yet developed for displaying the statue,” the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library director of programming, Robbie Lauf, tells the Sun. “The Library’s full slate of exhibits, programming, and displays are still being developed.”

The statue is “storage with the library,” Theodore Roosevelt’s great-great-grandson and library board member, Kermit Roosevelt III, tells the Sun. “The construction on the library building has just started, so it’s not onsite; we don’t have the facilities to take care of it there,” he adds.

Discussions about future plans for the statue have included how integration would work with the library’s vision and design, Mr. Roosevelt adds. “The building blends into the landscape and echoes a lot of the natural features,” he says, and “you couldn’t just stick a big statue of [Theodore Roosevelt] on horseback in there without disrupting the design.”

Advertisement

It is “necessary to take some time to figure out how it might be integrated,” he says.

Theodore Roosevelt never saw or knew about the statue, says Mr. Roosevelt, who is “not really a fan” of it. He says the statute does not reflect the president well.

“As people said at the time it was being removed, its composition strongly suggests a racial and cultural hierarchy. I can’t say that there’s no basis to associate that view with Theodore Roosevelt, but I can definitely say that’s not the aspect of his legacy I want to celebrate,” Mr. Roosevelt says.

Advertisement

He adds that the president had many different aspects to his personality and achievements.

“I think we have to acknowledge that he had flaws, as everyone does, but we can celebrate the virtues like energy and resilience and the accomplishments like the national parks or the Food and Drugs Act,” Mr. Roosevelt says.

Statues exist to celebrate, not to educate, which is done in school through learning history, Mr. Roosevelt says. While the president is “worthy of honor and emulation,” it’s not in the ways this statue suggests, he says.

“I’d prefer a different statue, or, as I think he said, let the national parks be his monument,” Mr. Roosevelt says. “If people look out at a beautiful open space of nature that’s been set aside and preserved for our common use and our shared future, and they think of Theodore Roosevelt then, that’s much better than looking up at a man on horseback.”

Statues can be movable as discussions about the country’s cultural heritage take place, a history professor and Dickinson State University Theodore Roosevelt Studies chairman, Michael Patrick Cullinane, tells the Sun. At the time of its removal from New York, he says he “applauded it” because it is what the president and his family would have wanted.

“Theodore Roosevelt’s wife and his kids did not want him memorialized — definitely not on a horse, they said explicitly that there was to be no equestrian statues,” Mr. Cullinane says. “Believe it or not, despite his reputation, Theodore Roosevelt was a rather modest person when it comes to commemoration.”

It’s better to think of statues as objects that can come up and down rather than be immovable, Mr. Cullinane adds.

“We can have those debates about politics,” he says. “But it doesn’t make sense to have those debates about a statue that he didn’t want or like, and one that his family didn’t want or like.”