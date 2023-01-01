The New York Sun

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party. The Sun is published by The New York Sun Company, LLC and is edited by Seth Lipsky.

A pioneering newspaper, the Sun has made many contributions to modern journalism, including news syndication, human interest stories, personal ads, crime reporting, fashion coverage and front page headlines.

The Sun is founded by printer Benjamin Day. Priced at one penny, it brings news to the masses.

Legendary editor Charles A. Dana takes the helm of the Sun.

The Sun publishes "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus," history's most reprinted newspaper editorial.

The Sun moves its New York offices to the historic building at 280 Broadway, renaming it "The Sun Building."

The New York Sun's Rube Goldberg wins a Pulitzer Prize for his cartoon, "Peace Today."

The Sun merges with the New York World-Telegram to become the New York World-Telegram and Sun.

The last edition of the New York World-Telegram and Sun is published.

Editor Seth Lipsky brings the Sun back to New York City newsstands and national renown.

The Sun again ends its vibrant but short-lived print run, continuing to publish online.

The Sun relaunches under the new, current ownership with a digital-first strategy.

History

Credited as “one of the most influential of American newspapers,” the Sun was founded in September 1833 by Benjamin Day. It sold for a penny, making news available for the first time to working men and women in New York. After the Civil War the Sun was acquired by Charles Dana, who had served under Lincoln as assistant secretary of war and had ridden with U.S. Grant.

Under Dana's editorship, the Sun became the first modern broadsheet and America's largest newspaper. In 1897, it published what became the most famous newspaper editorial in history — “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” In the 1940s, the Sun was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes. In 1950, though, it ceased publication and was folded into Roy Howard's World Telegram.

Then, in 2002, it was revived in print by Mr. Lipsky and a group of investors. In 2008, after ending its print run, Mr. Lipsky set about rooting the Sun online. In 2021, the Sun was acquired by The New York Sun Company, LLC, led by current publisher Dovid Efune. Throughout, the Sun has dedicated itself to upholding the finest journalistic traditions, seeking the truth and speaking out the sentiment of the American people.

Mission

The New York Sun's mission is to gather and disseminate the news in a lively and honest report and to uphold the finest journalistic traditions. For nearly two centuries it has stood for safeguarding liberty and defending the national welfare. It seeks to speak out the sentiment of the people in a voice that is true to its motto, “It Shines for All.”

Our People

Seth Lipsky

Editor-in-Chief

Founding Editor

Caroline Vik

Associate Editor & Chief Product Officer

Co-Founder, The New York Sun Company

John Seeley

News Editor

John Bennett

Editorial Page Editor

A.R. Hoffman

Associate Editor

Joseph Bottum

Poetry Editor

Peter Gordon

Crossword Editor

Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu

Contributing Editor

Michel Gurfinkiel

Contributing Editor

Stephen MacLean

Contributing Editor

Benny Avni

Foreign Editor

Scott Norvell

National Editor

Don Kirk

Asia Correspondent

Will Friedwald

Correspondent

Jude Russo

Correspondent

Caroline McCaughey

Correspondent

Anthony Grant

Staff Reporter

Russell Payne

Staff Reporter

Raina Weinstein

Staff Reporter

Matthew Rice

Staff Reporter

Clara Preve-Durrieu

Contributor

Howard Husock

Contributor

James Brooke

Contributor

Theodore Dalrymple

Contributor

Elysa Gardner

Critic 

Mario Naves

Critic 

Grace Bydalek

Critic 

Carl Rollyson

Book Reviewer

Conrad Black

Columnist

Malka Fleischmann

Columnist

Larry Kudlow

Columnist

Ted Lapkin

Columnist

Lester Munson

Columnist

Ira Stoll

Columnist

Rebecca Sugar

Columnist

Dean Karayanis

Columnist

Jeffrey Miron

Columnist

David Harsanyi

Columnist

Salena Zito

Columnist

Sean Durns

Columnist

Michael Horn

Columnist

Jeremy Furchtgott

Columnist

Clara Dalzell

Wine Columnist

