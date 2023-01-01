The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party. The Sun is published by The New York Sun Company, LLC and is edited by Seth Lipsky.
A pioneering newspaper, the Sun has made many contributions to modern journalism, including news syndication, human interest stories, personal ads, crime reporting, fashion coverage and front page headlines.
Credited as “one of the most influential of American newspapers,” the Sun was founded in September 1833 by Benjamin Day. It sold for a penny, making news available for the first time to working men and women in New York. After the Civil War the Sun was acquired by Charles Dana, who had served under Lincoln as assistant secretary of war and had ridden with U.S. Grant.
Under Dana's editorship, the Sun became the first modern broadsheet and America's largest newspaper. In 1897, it published what became the most famous newspaper editorial in history — “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” In the 1940s, the Sun was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes. In 1950, though, it ceased publication and was folded into Roy Howard's World Telegram.
Then, in 2002, it was revived in print by Mr. Lipsky and a group of investors. In 2008, after ending its print run, Mr. Lipsky set about rooting the Sun online. In 2021, the Sun was acquired by The New York Sun Company, LLC, led by current publisher Dovid Efune. Throughout, the Sun has dedicated itself to upholding the finest journalistic traditions, seeking the truth and speaking out the sentiment of the American people.
The New York Sun's mission is to gather and disseminate the news in a lively and honest report and to uphold the finest journalistic traditions. For nearly two centuries it has stood for safeguarding liberty and defending the national welfare. It seeks to speak out the sentiment of the people in a voice that is true to its motto, “It Shines for All.”
