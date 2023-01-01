About The New York Sun

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party. The Sun is published by The New York Sun Company, LLC and is edited by Seth Lipsky.

A pioneering newspaper, the Sun has made many contributions to modern journalism, including news syndication, human interest stories, personal ads, crime reporting, fashion coverage and front page headlines.