10-year-old Girl, Holocaust Survivor, and Charity Worker: Victims of Bondi Beach Terror Attack Identified

A total of 15 people were killed in the attack that targeted a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

A 10-year-old girl, a Holocaust survivor and immigrants from France and former Soviet Union are among the identified victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack that targeted a Hanukkah event.

Matilda Bee Britvan is so far the youngest victim to be identified. Matilda studied at the Harmony Russian School in Sydney before she was killed.

Her teacher, Irina Goodhew, started a Gofundme page, describing Matilda as a “bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her. Yesterday, while celebrating Hanukkah, her young life was tragically taken. Her memory will live on in our hearts.”

Matilda’s mother, Valentina Poltavchenko, is the beneficiary of this fundraiser. All donations will be transferred directly to her to support the family during this incredibly difficult time. Donations are made in loving memory of Matilda Bee Britvan.

Marika Pogany, in her 80s, was killed as she sat in the front row of the Chanukah event. Mrs. Pogany was a charity worker who delivered more than 12,000 kosher meals over 23 years, with her friends describing her as an “amazing person” to Australia’s 9News.

Two Rabbis were also among the victims; Eli Schlanger, 41, an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi in Sydney, and Rabbi Yaakov Halevi Levitan, a Chabad emissary and the Sydney Beth Din’s secretary.

Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor from Ukraine, was at the Chanukah event with his wife Larisa, also a Holocaust survivor, when he was killed.

‘I think he (Alex) was shot because he raised himself up to protect me, in the back of the head,’ Mrs. Kleytman told Daily Mail.

Chabad wrote on X that Mr. Kleytman “died shielding her (Larisa) from the gunman’s bullets. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two children and 11 grandchildren.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that Dan Elkayam, 27, who immigrated from France to Sydney last year, was among those killed.

Rockdale Ilinden Football Club, where Mr. Elkayam had previously played, issued a statement on social media, saying: “It is with extreme shock and sadness to discover our Premier League 1 player — Dan Elkayam — was a victim of the horrendous, tragic and senseless events at Bondi Beach on Sunday 14th Dec 2025.”

“Dan was an integral member of our PL1 Squad in 2025 — who was an extremely talented and popular figure amongst team mates. Our deepest and sincerest condolences to Dan’s family, friends and all that knew him. He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace — Memory be Eternal,” the statement added.

Peter Meagher, a retired police officer who was working as a freelance photographer at the Hanukkah event, was also killed.

Randwick Rugby Club said in a statement that “Marzo” as he was “universally known: was a much loved figure and “absolute legend in our club, with decades of voluntary involvement, he was one of the heart and soul figures of Randwick Rugby.”

“The tragic irony is that he spent so long in the dangerous front line as a Police Officer and was struck down in retirement while taking photos in his passion role is really hard to comprehend. For him it was simply a catastrophic case of being in the wrong place and at the wrong time.”

Tibor Weitzen, 78, a member of Sydney’s Jewish community and Chabad, was killed while shielding a friend, according to Australian media.

His granddaughter told 9News she was “shattered” by his death: “Just devastating. Honestly, I’ve got no words. And we were just yesterday with him. We had coffee at Bondi Junction with him yesterday, and just. I didn’t know this was going to be, you know, the last day,” she said.

Reuven Morrison, 62, “discovered” his Jewish identity in Sydney after he emigrated from the former Soviet Union, Chabad said.