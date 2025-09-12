2026 Eurovision Song Contest at Crossroads as Four Nations Condition Participation on Israel’s Exclusion

Should the broadcasters proceed with their boycotts, the competition may face substantial commercial consequences.

The Eurovision Song Contest is facing its most serious crisis in decades as multiple countries threaten to abandon the 2026 competition unless Israel is banned from participating.

Throughout this week, four nations — Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia — have pledged to make their participation conditional on Israel’s exclusion from the musical competition scheduled for May at Vienna.

On Friday, the Netherlands became the latest country to announce its planned boycott, demanding that the event’s organizers, the European Broadcasting Union, bar Israel from competing. Dutch public broadcaster, AVROTROS, stated in a release that it “can no longer justify Israel’s participation in the current situation, given the continuing and severe human suffering in Gaza.”

The broadcaster also referenced unsubstantiated allegations of “interference by the Israeli government during the most recent edition of the Eurovision Song Contest” and accused Israel of exploiting the event as “a political instrument.”

Israel’s 2025 representative, Yuval Raphael — a survivor of the Nova Festival massacre — finished second in this year’s competition after receiving an extraordinary number of public votes. Final rankings combine votes from both national audiences and professional juries.

Ms. Raphael’s strong showing with public voters prompted accusations of fraud or manipulation, though Eurovision officials swiftly dismissed these claims. Following the competition’s conclusion, Eurovision Song Contest executive supervisor Martin Green defended the results’ integrity, stating that “the Eurovision voting process is the most advanced in the world” and that “each country’s results are checked and verified by a comprehensive team to identify any suspicious or irregular voting patterns.”

Campaigns to exclude Israel from Eurovision following Hamas’s October 7 attack and the subsequent war in Gaza are not unprecedented. In previous years, however, Eurovision organizers have rejected anti-Israel pressure campaigns while maintaining that the musical event remains above politics.

The current coordinated boycott represents a significant escalation in efforts to prevent Israel’s participation. Should multiple broadcasters proceed with their boycotts, the competition could face substantial commercial consequences.

The European Broadcasting Union will be forced to address this conflict before December, when final participation confirmations are required. The organization has already extended the deadline beyond its typical October timing.

The last time that Eurovision organizers blocked a country from participating was in 2022 when Russia was expelled following its invasion of Ukraine. Boycott advocates argue that Eurovision should take comparable action against Israel.

However, Eurovision’s governing body maintains that the situations involving Russia and Israel differ significantly. Russian broadcasters were suspended due to “persistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service values,” the organization has explained. In contrast, Israel’s broadcaster, KAN, operates independently of government oversight.

“The relationship between KAN and the Israeli Government is fundamentally different to the relationship that exists between those Russian Members and the State, with the Israeli Government in recent years threatening to close down the broadcaster,” the organization stated on its website’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

The coordinated campaign to exclude Israel has drawn criticism from members of the Jewish community who accuse the boycotters of holding Israel to a double standard.

“While countries with far worse human rights records are welcomed on global stages, Israel, the lone Jewish state, is singled out and shamed,” a Middle East commentator and pro-Israel advocate, Hen Mazzig wrote online. “This isn’t about music. This is about Europe isolating and targeting Jews. Again.”

Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, condemned the boycott and expressed concern about the expanding effort to exclude Israel from athletic and cultural events.

On Friday, seven Israeli chess players withdrew from a tournament in Spain after the organizers prohibited them from playing under the Israeli flag. The previous day, a German orchestra was removed from performing at a Belgian festival after organizers raised worry about its Israeli conductor, whom they said had not provided “sufficient clarity about his attitude” toward the Israeli government.

“We are witnessing increasing examples of the erasure of ‘the Jew,’ who is being barred from an equal place in the family of nations — in sports, culture, and everyday life,” Ms. Cotler-Wunsh wrote. She noted that this follows “decades of systematic demonization, delegitimization, and double standards” perpetrated by the very institutions and organizations created to uphold the post-World War II international order and ensure that the Holocaust would “never again” occur.