4-Year-Old Accidentally Smashes 3,500-Year-Old Artifact In Museum

The child’s father said his son was ‘curious about what was inside’ and ‘pulled the jar slightly.’

Shay Levy/Hecht Museum
The destroyed artifact dates back to 2200-1500 BCE, and was used for storing and transporting goods like olive oil and wine. Shay Levy/Hecht Museum
A 4-year-old boy exploring the Hecht Museum at the University of Haifa in Israel accidentally knocked over a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar, which shattered on the floor.

The museum reported that the artifact, which dates back to 2200-1500 BCE, was used for storing and transporting goods like olive oil and wine, typical of the ancient Canaan region. The jar predates Biblical figures such as Solomon and David.

Although similar jars have been found in archaeological digs, many are discovered in fragments or incomplete. This jar was rare for being unearthed intact and for its size.

The child’s father, identified only as Alex, told the BBC that his son was “curious about what was inside” and “pulled the jar slightly,” causing it to tip from its stand and shatter.

“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” the museum said in a statement, the BBC reported. “In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum.”

The museum went even further, inviting the child and his family to return to the museum to see the restored jar. The family accepted the invitation and plans to visit this weekend, when the museum expects to have completed repairs.

The jar is being restored by conservationist, Roy Shafir, from the University of Haifa’s School of Archaeology and Marine Cultures. “Soon the jar will be visible again, along with the work that facilitated its ‘rescue,’” the museum said.

The Hecht Museum emphasizes public access to archaeological artifacts, often displaying items without glass or other barriers. Despite the incident, the museum announced it would continue its tradition of allowing visitors to experience archaeological finds without obstructions.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

