‘A Heavy Burden on the System’: Israel’s President Would Consider Pardoning Netanyahu

Israel’s president would consider pardoning Prime Minister Netanyahu who is on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

“Netanyahu’s cases are a heavy burden on the system: They’re cumbersome and weighing it down. I have already recommended trying to reach a plea deal,” President Herzog told Army Radio.

“If I’m contacted to grant a pardon, I will consider it. I will involve the public, I will consider the good of society and the state … I have tried to encourage the prosecution and defense to sit down and talk,” he added.

Mr. Netanyahu’s lawyers have been in talks with the prosecution about a plea deal, according to Israeli media, but the prime minister refuses to admit to “moral turpitude,” which would ban him from holding public office for seven years.

The prime minister’s attorney, Amit Hadad, wanted a former Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak, to mediate, according to Channel 12. Mr. Barak, though, insisted that Mr. Netanyahu step down as prime minister, something Mr. Netanyahu has refused to do.

Mr. Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, where he is accused of receiving gifts worth some $300,000 from an Israeli Hollywood mogul, Arnon Milchan, and an Australian billionaire, James Packer. The gifts include cigars and champagne.

In Case 2000 Mr. Netanyahu is charged with breach of trust and fraud where he allegedly sought favourable coverage from Yediot Aharonot, a leading newspaper in Israel, ahead of an election. In return, Mr. Netanyahu allegedly considered passing legislation that would damage Yediot Aharonot’s rival, Israel Hayom.

Lastly, Mr. Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in Case 4000. He is accused of seeking favorable coverage from an Israeli newspaper, Walla!, which is owned by Shaul Elovitch, a telecommunications mogul. In return, Mr. Netanyahu would allegedly provide regulatory benefits for Mr. Elovitch, who is also the controlling shareholder of telecommunications firm Bezeq.

The attorney general at the time, Avichai Mandelblit, announced in 2019 that he would indict Mr. Netanyahu. The prime minister has insisted since then that he is the subject of a politically motivated witch hunt to topple him. President Trump echoed Mr. Netanyahu’s accusations, calling his corruption trial a “ridiculous witch hunt.”

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State,” Mr. Trump said in June.