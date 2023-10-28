A Note of Appreciation in a Time of War

With all the hostility coursing through our campuses and big cities, countless Americans are expressing support for the Jewish community and the cause of Zion.

Let us pause as the war against Hamas enters a new stage to express appreciation for the friendship and support that has been extended to America’s Jews and to Israel by friends of all faiths, at home and abroad. This is all the more cherished amid the outpouring of threats and hostility toward Jews on American campuses and in big cities across the country. It has left many Jews shaken, wondering whether they are alone. It turns out that they are not.

We think of, say, “Paulie” and a group of his hard-hat cronies in Queens who confronted some fellow tearing down posters bearing the pictures of children taken hostage by Hamas. They can be seen on video on a street corner in Queens and have become instant heroes for confronting and, in the name of American values, shaming a poster-destroying passerby. “I want to call their mothers and thank them,” someone posted.

College campuses have been overrun by hostility to Jewish students, often failing to protect them from faculty and students alike, who call for the eradication of the Jewish State and make other threats. Father Dave Pivonka, president of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, reacted by designating his campus as a “safe haven” for Jewish students. “Our community will welcome you with the generosity and respect you deserve,” he wrote.

At Cooper Union, a group of Jews — and others — was barricaded in a library by a quick-thinking staffer to escape a mob that had turned menacing. One student, Taylor Roslyn Lent, tells our Daniella Kahane that she “can’t help but think what would have happened if we opened those doors.” The pro-Hamas crowd was also allegedly hunting for the school’s president. The students’ protectors urged them to shelter in an attic.

Author, columnist, and public intellectual, Douglas Murray, gave a speech two weeks ago at a London synagogue which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube. “You’re not alone,” he said. “The saddest thing I’ve heard in recent days have been the number of Jewish friends of mine who have said in Israel and outside of Israel, it’s always like this. We’re always alone. And I just wanted to say that isn’t the case.”

Many have shown that Mr. Murray’s words are true. On Thursday, the Philos Project, an organization dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, deployed hundreds of volunteers bearing bouquets of white roses and a message of solidarity across 160 cities nationwide to the doorsteps of Jewish institutions. The flowers were a reference to the Nazi-era resistance group known as the White Rose, which opposed Hitler.

We don’t want to overstate things. America is not pre-war Nazi Germany. Yet it is in an important moment, and all the more reassuring when the silent majority makes itself heard in speech or gesture. Even when this is just a greeting on a sidewalk or a chance encounter in a restaurant or a telephone call among neighbors. Or non-Jews showing up at a pro-Israel demonstration on a campus or just a community.

We don’t mind saying a number of colleagues in the press have been magnificent on this head — particularly, though not only, the two big Murdoch papers, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post. It’s hard to articulate how much their straight reporting, editorial support for Israel, and plain speaking are appreciated. We hear it frequently and savor it ourselves. They speak for a magnificent America that’s still here — a scoop in its own right.