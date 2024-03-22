A Prayer for the Princess of Wales

George III famously told John Adamas that he hoped America wouldn’t suffer for want of a monarchy. We’re confident that Americans are happy republicans, but one of history’s surprises is how much affection for the British monarchy has survived among us. The sympathy for the Princess of Wales upon the disclosure that she has cancer will be broad and deep in this Republic. As it has been for her father-in-law.

The princess, Catherine Middleton, describes “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family” that followed what she described as “major abdominal surgery” in January. That put her in the hospital for two weeks, and prompted a maelstrom of speculation. She describes the surgery as successful, yet it unearthed cancer. All the more courageously has the Princess borne up. Her physicians, she shares, have ordered “preventative chemotherapy.”

Some will say that the public is entitled to more details regarding the particulars of what the princess calls the “disease.” And for her to be more forthcoming for sharing the photograph of her with the children she and Prince William are bringing up. Now the photo appears to be not so much a sin as a poignant stand in the face of the wiley foe of cancer. It’s nice to see the photo, however it was made, and the cheerfulness of the royal children.

Catherine Middleton, whose future will be empurpled, was not born royal but has comported herself with majesty since marrying the Prince of Wales. Particularly amid all the tsuris that, between Prince Andrew and the Sussexes, has afflicted the Windsors in recent years. It is a lean royal family, and while Prince William will be the next sovereign, the princess, now ailing, will become queen and a linchpin. She calls the news of her illness a “huge shock.”

It will no doubt reverberate as such for her future subjects and for millions more around the world. When Charles acceded to the throne, he was older than any new monarch in England’s history. His reign will be a mere fraction of the length of his mother’s. Catherine requests “time to explain everything” to her children. Her eldest son, Prince George, will one day sit the throne. He will remember this moment.

When King Charles was crowned we marked the words said to him by the Archbishop of Canterbury — “Be thy head anointed with holy oil: as kings, priests, and prophets were anointed.” The oil used came from Jerusalem, and recalled miracles. Prayers, too. The Princess of Wales summons those similarly afflicted to “not lose faith or hope.” We recall Moses’ prayer when Miriam fell sick — “Heal her now, O God, I beseech Thee.” To which we say, Amen.

