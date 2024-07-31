Activist Who Starred in Last Supper-Inspired Olympic Opening Ceremony Threatens Legal Action for Online Harassment She Suffered

The artist, DJ, and activist, claims she has been subject to ‘anti-Semetic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults.’

The star of the queer Last Supper-inspired opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, Barbara Butch, has announced that she is taking legal action over the “extremely violent” cyber harassment waged against her in the wake of her controversial television appearance.

In a statement posted on Ms. Butch’s Instagram page, her lawyer, Audrey Msellati, claims her client has faced death, torture, and rape threats, and been subject to “anti-Semetic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults.”

The attorney for the self-proclaimed “fat, Jewish, queer lesbian” notes that they have already filed several complaints about the attacks, “whether committed by French nationals or foreigners” and intends “to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

As a Christian, I’m infuriated the Olympics mocked The Last Supper by replacing The Lord and his Apostles with people Jesus would’ve told us to love and respect. pic.twitter.com/NjPl6SOHlw — Brent Terhune in Asheville Aug 2nd (@BrentTerhune) July 27, 2024

The performance in question, which included a shot of drag queens surrounding a long table reminiscent of the Last Supper, came under fire from religious figures for making a mockery of the important religious scene.

The French Bishops’ Conference, which represents France’s Catholic bishops, lambasted the performance as a “mockery and derision of Christianity.” Influential pastor and Christian leader, Daniel Darling, said he was “appalled” by the “blasphemous mockery of the Christian faith,” and claimed that all Christians should be “both outraged and saddened” by the display. Many other religious leaders came out with similar condemnations of the show.

While members of the Paris Olympics committee previously tried to deny that the artist drew inspiration from the iconic Christian scene, a representative later told the New York Post that the ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, did in fact take “inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting.”

Ms. Butch makes no mention of the controversy in her message, and instead says that she was “extremely honored” to take part in the ceremony and expresses that her “heart is still full of joy.”

“I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything — including my artistic choices,” the artist, DJ, and activist wrote, adding, “I’m not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations. I will fight them without ever trembling.”