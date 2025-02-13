The New York Sun

Afghan Asylum-Seeker Rams Car Into Munich Crowd, Injures 28, Including Children, in Suspected Attack

The attack echoes recent incidents in Germany and New Orleans.

Matthias Balk/dpa via AP
Emergency services attend to the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people at Munich, Germany, February 13, 2025. Matthias Balk/dpa via AP
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
A total of 28 people were injured in Munich, Germany, when an Afghan asylum-seeker intentionally rammed a car into a group of people in the city’s center on Thursday morning, echoing the New Year’s terror attack at New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The suspect drove the white Mini Cooper up to a police vehicle that was in the area to monitor a trade union demonstration near Munich’s central train station around 10:30 a.m. local time before hitting the accelerator and swerving around the car into the crowd of demonstrators, according to Reuters. Among those injured were small children. Two people are believed to be in serious condition.

“[M]any people have been injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured,” Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter told reporters.

The driver, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was quickly apprehended by officers at the scene.

“The person secured is the driver of the car,” Munich Police said in a post on X. “There is speculation about other people involved. Based on our current knowledge, we cannot confirm this.”

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder told reporters that the incident is being investigated as a “suspected attack” by the unnamed suspect, who has been previously arrested for drug charges and shoplifting. Authorities have not suggested what the man’s motive may have been in carrying out the attack.

The latest incident comes just two months after the driver of a car plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which killed two people and left 70 injured.

In New Orleans, on December 31, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, was driving a rented Ford pickup truck when he crashed into a crowd of holiday revelers around 3:15 am local time, killing 10 people and injuring over 30. He then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on police at the scene and was killed in the shootout. 

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

