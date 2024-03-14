Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front Claims Credit for Attacks at Kabul

The latest attack on the Kabul Serena Hotel is the fifth in the past three days.

The National Resistance Front in Afghanistan is claiming responsibility for an attack near Kabul’s Serena Hotel, an attack that would be the fifth such attack at Kabul in the past three days.

Akhbar Al Aan’s Natiq Malikzada reports that militants with the Front have attacked some five Taliban locations, including attacks on at least three Taliban checkpoints in recent days. The NRF claims that it has killed seven members of the Taliban in the attacks.

“The National Resistance Front’s brave forces attacked a Taliban terrorist checkpoint in front of the Serena Hotel, near the Presidential Palace,” the NRF said in a post on X. “No harm was done to the resistance forces or civilians in this operation.”

The NRF is an anti-Taliban force operating in Afghanistan. The group’s leader, Ahmad Massoud, is the son of the former mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the celebrated “Lion of Panjshir” that created so many problems for the Soviet Union’s forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. The Sun was not able to independently confirm the NRF report.

In an interview with Reuters last year, Mr. Massoud said that his group would not recognize the Taliban as legitimate unless they held elections, which is not expected to happen. He promised to wage a guerrilla campaign against the Taliban.

“The Taliban are refusing any talks of negotiation, and they just want the world and the people of Afghanistan to just accept that this is the only way going forward, which it is not,” Mr. Massoud said.

A representative for the NRF did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun.