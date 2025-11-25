After 187 Million Meals in Five Months, American-Backed Group To Halt Aid Operations in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faced immense opposition from the get-go, with the UN refusing to cooperate and Hamas killing its staffers.

The American-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced its decision to halt its operations in the war-torn enclave after nearly five months of aid delivery.

GHF began operating in May, with the backing of America and Israel in an attempt to stop Hamas from looting aid and to serve as an alternative to the United Nations and other international organizations.

More than 187 million meals were delivered to Palestinian Arabs through four distribution sites in southern Gaza, amounting to some 140 million pounds of food.

GHF said it was always meant to be a temporary operation, run by former United States Army staff, humanitarian professionals and local Palestinians. “I am deeply proud of what we accomplished together and hopeful that our work will inform how the world responds to crises in the future,” GHF’s executive director, John Acree, said.

“To our team, partners, donors, and above all, the people of Gaza: thank you for allowing us to serve,” he added.

“Behind every statistic are faces and stories that stay with us: the mothers who lined up before dawn so their children could eat, the local workers who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our team, the children who inspired hope and joy, and the friendships that reminded us that even in crisis, humanity endures,” Mr. Acree said.

GHF, though, faced immense opposition from the get-go. The UN said it wouldn’t cooperate with the new organization even before it had launched its operation. “This particular distribution plan does not accord with our basic principles, including those of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and we will not be participating in this,” a deputy UN spokesman, Farhan Haq said on May 15, before GHF was about to begin its work in Gaza.

Hamas fumed over the new aid initiative, calling on Palestinians not to collect aid from GHF, and later killed 12 Palestinians working for the organisation. Hamas also sent fake messages on behalf of GHF in an attempt to confuse local Palestinians about their opening hours. In July, armed Hamas members caused chaos in a queue for aid at one of the sites, leading to the killing of 20 people.

“Today’s incident is part of a larger pattern of Hamas trying to undermine and ultimately end the GHF. It is no coincidence that this incident occurred during ceasefire negotiations, where Hamas continues to demand that GHF cease operations,” GHF said at the time.

The organisation later became the subject of criticism after claims that Israel regularly shot and killed Palestinians waiting for aid at their sites. While Israel acknowledged firing warning shots as well as directly firing at Palestinians on the routes leading to the distribution sites, GHF said it never happened near them.

Despite international criticism, data have shown that most of the aid delivered by the World Food Programme and other international organisations have been largely looted in the past six months. The most recent data by the UN disclose that 7,127 trucks have been looted since May 19, compared to 7,358 trucks that reached their intended destination.

The number of trucks looted was as high as 88 percent in August, but has since then decreased. The UN refused offers by both the IDF and GHF to safely escort its trucks through Gaza to avoid being looted.