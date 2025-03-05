After Zelensky Dithering on Mineral Deal, America ‘Pauses’ Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

In a further indication of deteriorating relations between the two countries, American officials say they have “paused” the flow of intelligence to Ukraine, potentially hampering the country’s ability to target Russian forces.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed reports of the pause in cooperation from earlier Wednesday but said that a deal with Ukraine would likely happen in “very short order” and could potentially restore relations.

“We have taken a step back, and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” Mr. Walz said. “But I just got off the phone before I walked out here with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security advisor. We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance.



“I think we’re going to see movement in very short order,” he added.

Officials familiar with the move told the Financial Times that Washington had frozen all intelligence channels with Kyiv. The collaboration with American intelligence agencies has been crucial for Ukraine in identifying and targeting Russian military positions.

The move comes after a decision by the Trump Administration earlier this week to suspend all military aid — a move taken following a meeting on Friday between Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and President Trump at The White House which devolved into a shouting match and the collapse of a mineral rights deal between the two countries.

Mr. Zelensky had attempted damage control on Tuesday, taking to X to say that he was ready to return to the negotiating table.

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” he said in a lengthy post Tuesday. “None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he said.

The director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, also told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Wednesday that the pause in weapons shipments and intelligence cooperation may be short-lived.

“Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause,” Mr. Ratcliffe said.

“I want to give a chance to think about that and you saw the response that President Zelensky put out,” he added, “So I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.”

During an address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, Mr. Trump said that he had received a letter from Mr. Zelensky shortly before he arrived at the House chamber. He claimed that the Ukrainian president was ready to return to the bargaining table and was willing to sign the agreement to give America access to rare earth minerals.

“I appreciate that he sent this letter — just got it a little while ago,” Mr. Trump said.