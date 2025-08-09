Alaska Revels at Chance To Host Historic Trump-Putin Summit Aimed at Bringing Peace to Ukraine

But prospects for an early end to the war dim after Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects any land swap as part of a deal.

Alaskan politicians are pumped over the prospect of hosting a historic summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, even as prospects for a breakthrough toward ending the war in Ukraine dimmed overnight with Ukraine’s insistence it will not give up land to secure a peace.

“The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting,” said Alaska’s governor, Mike Dunleavy, in a social media posting late Friday after the venue for next week’s summit was announced.

“Alaska is the most strategic location in the world, sitting at the crossroads of North America and Asia, with the Arctic to our north and the Pacific to our south,” Mr. Dunleavy wrote. “What happens in the Arctic and the Pacific impacts Alaska before the rest of the country.”

“It’s fitting that discussions of global importance take place here. For centuries, Alaska has been a bridge between nations, and today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting.”

However any agreement to end the war appears distant after President Vlodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine rejected what appears to be a key demand of Mr. Putin, namely that much of eastern Ukraine be ceded to Russia along with Crimea, which was seized by Russia in 2014.

“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this — and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier,” Mr. Zelensky said in a video posted to his social media account early Saturday.

That flies in the face of Mr. Trump’s remarks made while announcing the venue for the August 15 summit on Friday, in which he suggested that land swaps would be part of the eventual deal.

“We’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched,” he said. “There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both.”

Mr. Zelensky’s tough stand reflects public opinion in Ukraine, where a majority of residents oppose making any territorial concessions, even if they would bring an end to a 3-year-old war that has killed or injured more than 46,000 civilians by the United Nations’ count and devastated the nation’s infrastructure.

Polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociologyfound that 52 percent of respondents opposed giving up land under any circumstances as of the May-Jne period, down from 84 percent a year earlier but still a majority. Just 38 percent said they were ready to make concessions.

Mr. Trump did not specify what parts of Ukraine might be ceded to Russia, or what Russian territory might be transferred to Ukraine in exchange. However Mr. Putin is reported to be demanding the handover of four eastern regions of Ukraine, which Russia has formally annexed but does not fully control.

Ukraine captured about 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory with a surprise incursion into the Kursk region in August 2024 but was gradually driven back by Russian forces with the support of North Korean troops.

Despite the potentially rocky road ahead for any peace talks, the mood in Alaska is upbeat ahead of Friday’s summit.

Senator Dan Sullivan is quoted in the Anchorage Daily News saying ,“It will be an honor for our state to host yet another important meeting between world leaders, as we did between President Reagan and Pope John Paul II in 1984, and between President Nixon and the Emperor of Japan in 1971.”

And his fellow Alaska senator, Lisa Murkowski, is quoted saying the meeting is “another opportunity for the Arctic to serve as a venue that brings together world leaders to forge meaningful agreements.”

“While I remain deeply wary of Putin and his regime, I hope these discussions lead to genuine progress and help end the war on equitable terms,” she wrote.