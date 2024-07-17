All Cars in Europe To Be Fitted With Speed-Limiting AI Tech Due to New EU Rule

The system slows the vehicle by temporarily reducing engine power rather than applying the brakes suddenly.

All new vehicles sold in the European Union must now be equipped with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems, which can slow a car down if it is exceeding the speed limit.

The systems use artificial intelligence, GPS data, and onboard cameras to monitor and control vehicle speed, ensuring compliance with speed limits.

ISA systems work by evaluating real-time data to determine the speed limit on the road. For example, they can analyze road signs and markings to ascertain whether a vehicle is in a 20 mph or 30 mph zone. The system then intervenes if the driver exceeds the limit.

There are three levels of ISA intervention. The first, Informative ISA, alerts the driver with a warning message and sound. A second, so-called Supportive ISA, increases resistance on the accelerator pedal, making it harder to speed.

The final, Intervening ISA, actively slows the vehicle down until it adheres to the speed limit. For safety, the system achieves this by temporarily reducing engine power rather than applying the brakes suddenly.

While the regulations, passed two years ago and in effect since July 7, apply to all EU member states, the UK has opted out under the post-Brexit agreement. Therefore, the systems are not legally required on British roads.

But most cars in the UK will still have them installed because manufacturers find it too costly to create different designs for the UK and EU markets. British drivers can turn off or override the system by pressing the accelerator.