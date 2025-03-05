America and Israel Reject Egypt’s Gaza Plan Endorsed by UN and Arab States 

Part of the reconstruction would see Gaza having its own airport and seaport, both of which Israel has previously opposed as it would be yet another way for terror groups to smuggle arms into the enclave.

The United States and Israel both rejected an Egyptian initiative to rebuild the Gaza Strip as the plan fails to address the issue of Hamas’ future role in the war-torn enclave.

Egypt’s plan was presented in Cairo on Tuesday to members of the Arab League, calling for $53 billion to be earmarked for reconstruction and the establishment of an interim committee made up of independent Palestinian technocrats who would run Gaza’s civil affairs.

The five-year plan does, however, not clarify where the $53 billion should come from.

Part of the reconstruction would see Gaza having its own airport and seaport, both of which Israel has previously opposed as it would be yet another way for terror groups to smuggle arms into the enclave.

The civil administration committee would serve for six months, preparing the ground for the Palestinian Authority to take over control of Gaza. While Jordan and Egypt would train Palestinian police forces, the plan doesn’t address the issue of Hamas which currently runs Gaza.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the two main terror groups in the enclave, are referred to in the plan as “armed Palestinian factions” that pose an ongoing challenge.

“However, it is one that can be addressed, and even resolved permanently, only if its root causes are tackled by providing a clear political prospect and a credible process that works to establish the Palestinian state and restores the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to their rightful owners,” the plan states.

Egypt’s President Al-Sissi reiterated Cairo’s long-held stance on a two-state solution, saying: “There will be no true peace without the establishment of the Palestinian state. It’s time to adopt the launching of a serious and effective political path that leads to a permanent and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause according to the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes rejected Egypt’s plan on Tuesday evening, saying it “doesn’t address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance.”

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region,” he added.

Israel also rejected the plan adopted in Cairo, with the foreign ministry saying that it remains “rooted in outdated perspectives.”

“Notably, Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack, which resulted in thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity, despite its well-documented atrocities and the threat it poses to Israel and the region,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt’s plan, Israel continued, continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, both of which have “repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism, and failure in resolving the issue.”

“Now, with President Trump’s idea, there is an opportunity for the Gazans to have free choice based on their free will. This should be encouraged. Instead, Arab states have rejected this opportunity, without giving it a fair chance, and continue to level baseless accusations against Israel,” the foreign ministry added.

Israel is insisting that Hamas has to be destroyed and can’t play any role in Gaza going ahead. But the terror group has refused to disarm, demanding it continues to be part of any plan for Gaza.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meanwhile welcomed Egypt’s plan, saying “I strongly endorse the Arab-led initiative to mobilize support for Gaza’s reconstruction, clearly expressed in this summit. The UN stands ready to fully cooperate in this endeavor.”