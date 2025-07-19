America Secures Release of Navy Seal, Nine Others From Detention in Venezuela

The release is the result of a complex diplomatic negotiation involving the transport of deported Venezuelans from a high-security prison in El Salvador.

In another win for President Trump, a former Navy SEAL and nine other Americans are free as a result of a complex hostage exchange involving the United States, Venezuela, and El Salvador.

The Americans had been detained in Venezuela for months, some accused of espionage and other crimes, and the confirmation of their release reflects significant diplomatic maneuvering. In the exchange, Venezuelan nationals deported from the U.S. to El Salvador are being sent to Venezuela, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced.

“Until today, more Americans were wrongfully held in Venezuela than any other country in the world,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement late Friday that credited “President Trump’s leadership and commitment to the American people.”

“Every wrongfully detained American in Venezuela is now free and back in our homeland,” Mr. Rubio said. “Our commitment to the American people is clear: we will safeguard the well-being of U.S. nationals both at home and abroad and not rest until all Americans being held hostage or unjustly detained around the world are brought home.”

According to the U.S. State Department, the identities of the Americans will not be disclosed for privacy reasons. However, both the Foley Foundation, an organization advocating for overseas captives, and Hostage Aid Worldwide identified six of the freed individuals.

Among them are Wilbert Castaneda, a former Navy SEAL, detained in Venezuela for 325 days; Jorge Marcelo Vargas, imprisoned for 304 days; Renzo Castillo, held for 299 days; and Lucas Hunter, arrested 192 days ago. Additional names listed by Hostage Aid were Jonathan Pagan González and Fabian Buglione Reyes, the latter being a Uruguayan national residing in the United States.

Mr. Castaneda was reportedly detained while on a sightseeing trip and accused by the Venezuelan government of planning CIA-interventionist activities. His family said he was being used “as a political pawn by the Maduro regime,” referring to President Nicolás Maduro, CBS News reported.

The exchange saw more than 250 Venezuelans previously deported by America transported from El Salvador’s high-security Terrorism Confinement Center back to Venezuela earlier this year. These individuals were accused of links to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, though their deportation prompted criticism from human rights groups and resulted in a legal battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.