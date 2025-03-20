The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

American Held by Taliban For More Than Two Years Heading Home

George Glezmann was arrested while visiting Kabul ‘for historical and tourism purposes’ in 2022.

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats at Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

The Trump administration has secured the release of an American who had been held by the Taliban in Afghanistan for two and a half years.

The state department announced Thursday that George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic, was on his way home to Georgia to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra.

Mr. Glezmann was taken into custody during a visit to Kabul in December, 2022. “George was detained as he was essentially visiting Afghanistan for historical and tourism purposes,”  Glezmann family attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick told WSB-TV last year.

Mr. Glezmann spent his spare time exploring other cultures and had visited more than 100 countries. The Biden administration classified him as “wrongfully detained” in 2023 but was unable to secure his release.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says talks involving Qatar were “instrumental” in helping America secure Mr. Glezmann’s freedom. “George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

“President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world.”

Mr. Glezmann was being transported back to the United States through Qatar. He was being accompanied by Adam Boehler, who has been working with the Trump administration to free Americans being held overseas. 

The Taliban released two other Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, the night of President Trump’s inauguration. 

The Trump administration has promised to bring home  Americans wrongly detained overseas.

FBI Director Patel used U.S. Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day earlier this month to say the issue was a priority.

“My singular promise to you in this community is that I will do everything as the director of the FBI to marshal the resources necessary to make sure that no other American family feels that pain,” Mr. Patel said at a State Department ceremony.

The James Foley Foundation says at least 54 Americans were held hostage or wrongfully detained in 17 countries last year. It listed four being held in Afghanistan.

At least 17 Americans were released from captivity in 2024. About half of them were in prisoner exchanges, according to the foundation.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use