American Held by Taliban For More Than Two Years Heading Home

George Glezmann was arrested while visiting Kabul ‘for historical and tourism purposes’ in 2022.

The Trump administration has secured the release of an American who had been held by the Taliban in Afghanistan for two and a half years.

The state department announced Thursday that George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic, was on his way home to Georgia to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra.

Mr. Glezmann was taken into custody during a visit to Kabul in December, 2022. “George was detained as he was essentially visiting Afghanistan for historical and tourism purposes,” Glezmann family attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick told WSB-TV last year.

Mr. Glezmann spent his spare time exploring other cultures and had visited more than 100 countries. The Biden administration classified him as “wrongfully detained” in 2023 but was unable to secure his release.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says talks involving Qatar were “instrumental” in helping America secure Mr. Glezmann’s freedom. “George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

“President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world.”

Mr. Glezmann was being transported back to the United States through Qatar. He was being accompanied by Adam Boehler, who has been working with the Trump administration to free Americans being held overseas.

The Taliban released two other Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, the night of President Trump’s inauguration.

The Trump administration has promised to bring home Americans wrongly detained overseas.

FBI Director Patel used U.S. Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day earlier this month to say the issue was a priority.

“My singular promise to you in this community is that I will do everything as the director of the FBI to marshal the resources necessary to make sure that no other American family feels that pain,” Mr. Patel said at a State Department ceremony.

The James Foley Foundation says at least 54 Americans were held hostage or wrongfully detained in 17 countries last year. It listed four being held in Afghanistan.

At least 17 Americans were released from captivity in 2024. About half of them were in prisoner exchanges, according to the foundation.