American Officials Believe an Attack on Israel by Iran is ‘Imminent’: Report

The potential attack would likely be in response to Israel’s recent killing of an Iranian general.

A strike by Iran on Israel could be “imminent,” American officials are warning. This comes after the killing of a prominent Iranian general in Syria just days ago.

The Iranians have for decades funded terror groups in the region and have played a part in previous attacks on the Jewish state. The prospect of an attack was first reported by Bloomberg.

On April 1, an Israeli strike on a building at Damascus left a Quds Force commander dead. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who helped facilitate the foreign funding and supplying of anti-Israel terrorist groups, was killed along with six other members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told state television after the attack, “When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory. The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished.”

The Sun previously reported that one of Iran’s most influential clients, Hezbollah, has warned that there would be consequences for the Damascus strike. The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, warned of retaliation by Iran for the killing of those six military officials.

Axios is reporting that the commander of Central Command, General Erik Kurilla, will travel to Israel on Thursday to brief officials about the intelligence regarding the Iranian attack.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday with the prime minister of Japan, President Biden said that Iran is “threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel.”

“As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad. We’re going to do all we can to protect Israel’s security,” the president said.