American Warships at Red Sea Attacked by Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels From Yemen

In a marked escalation of the maritime attacks emanating from Yemen since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, an American warship and several commercial vessels were attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea Sunday.

Reports out of the Middle East say the U.S.S. Carney, an Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer, faced down anti-ship missiles and drones fired from rebel-controlled Yemen. The battleship was responding to a distress call from a British-owned commercial vessel that earlier was hit and severely damaged in the area.

Pentagon officials confirmed the attack on the Carney and said more information would be forthcoming, but declined to say from which direction the threats came. An American intelligence official told the Associated Press that the attacks began about 10 a.m. local time and lasted for as much as five hours.

In a statement released on social media channels Sunday evening local time, the Houthi rebels claimed they targeted two commercial ships passing between Yemen and Djibouti and said they would continue to attack Israeli ships passing through the area. Neither of the two ships attacked Sunday were connected to Israel.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab seas until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza strip stops,” the statement said.

The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations agency warned companies earlier on Sunday to exercise caution in the region after it said it received reports of a drone attack and possible explosions on ships in the Bab el-Mandab strait.

The busy shipping at the mouth of the Red Sea has become an increasingly treacherous passage for commercial vessels since the war in Israel began two months ago. In November, Houthi rebels hijacked a transport ship off the coast of Yemen and still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida. Missiles have also landed near other American warships in the area.

In October, the U.S.S. Carney was responsible for shooting down at least four cruise missiles and more than a dozen drones fired toward Israel from Yemen.