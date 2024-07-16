Archaeologists Find More Evidence of Moses Leading People to Promised Land

Archaeologists have recently revealed fascinating discoveries from an ancient city in the Promised Land that the Israelites settled in after their exodus from Egypt, led by Moses.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority has announced findings from the site of Zanoah, a location referenced in the Old Testament. The unearthed artifacts, such as stone structures and pottery, date back more than 3,200 years.

The team discovered walls constructed from large, white stones, which they identified as retaining structures for agricultural terraces. These terraces were likely used to create flat planting areas and to prevent soil erosion on steep slopes.

There, researchers unearthed preserved pottery, including one piece with a handle stamped “of the King,” a tribute to King Hezekiah’s reign in Judah around 701 BC.

The site was scattered with pottery fragments, about 20 percent of which date back to the period when the Israelites are believed to have settled the area after their 40-year desert wanderings. The remaining pieces were created over the subsequent 900 years.

The Bible chronicles that the Israelites reached the Promised Land, also known as Canaan, around 1406 to 1407 BC, following a 40-year period of wandering in the desert.

The story of the Exodus, detailed across the biblical books of Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy, begins with the Israelites enslaved in Egypt. Following a series of ten devastating plagues, the Pharaoh relents, and Moses leads his people through the miraculously parted Red Sea.

Upon reaching the Sinai Peninsula, the Israelites travel to Mount Sinai, where Moses received the Ten Commandments. They then venture to the southern border of Canaan. However, their fear of entering the land results in a divine decree to wander the wilderness for several decades.

