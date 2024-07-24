Archaeologists Uncover ‘Monumental’ Structure That Corroborates Bible Stories

The moat dates back to the Iron Age, the same period during which the Book of Kings and the Book of Samuel were written

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Jerusalem, unearthing a monumental structure referenced in two books of the Bible.

They discovered the ruins of an ancient moat, built more than 3,000 years ago in the City of David — one of the oldest cities in history and believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus.

For 150 years, researchers have sought to prove that the city was split in two, as described in the Bible. Now, they have uncovered the moat that divided the southern residential area from the upper city in the north. The moat measured about 30 feet deep and nearly 100 feet wide, with steep cliffs on each side making it impassable.

The team confirmed that the moat dates back to the Iron Age, the same period during which the Book of Kings and the Book of Samuel were written. These books describe the City of David being divided into Ophel and Millo.

“This is a dramatic discovery that opens up a renewed discussion about the terms from the biblical literature that refers to the topography of Jerusalem, such as the Ophel and the Millo,” said researchers at the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Daily Mail reports.

In scripture, Ophel and Millo describe different parts of the City of David. One reference can be found in the first Book of Kings (11:27), where King Solomon is described as building the construction known as the ‘Millo’: “… Solomon built up the ‘Millo’ and closed up the breach in the wall of the City of David his father.”

“It is not known when the moat was originally cut, but evidence suggests it was used during the centuries when Jerusalem was the capital of the Kingdom of Judah, almost 3,000 years ago, beginning with King Josiah,” said the excavation director, Dr. Yiftah Shalev.

“During those years, the moat separated the southern residential part of the city from the ruling Acropolis in the north; the upper city where the palace and the temple were located.”